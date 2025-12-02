© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Laura Knaresboro and Jennifer Harper-Cofske talk about AWC Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published December 2, 2025 at 12:43 PM MST
On this "Giving Tuesday"*, we spoke with Laura and Jen from the AWC Foundation about their Year-End Giving Campaign. We got into what the AWC Foundation does, how it supports students in our community, and why this time of year is so important for giving.


*Observed around the world annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a day when charities ask us to take a break from holiday shopping and give to worthy causes.
What's Up Yuma? Radio AWC FoundationArizona Western College FoundationScholarshipsGiving Tuesday
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
