What's Up Yuma? Radio - Laura Knaresboro and Jennifer Harper-Cofske talk about AWC Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign By Jonny Porter, Roni Baumgarner Published December 2, 2025 at 12:43 PM MST Listen • 30:16 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Pandora On this "Giving Tuesday"*, we spoke with Laura and Jen from the AWC Foundation about their Year-End Giving Campaign. We got into what the AWC Foundation does, how it supports students in our community, and why this time of year is so important for giving.*Observed around the world annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a day when charities ask us to take a break from holiday shopping and give to worthy causes. You can support your local public media stations today.