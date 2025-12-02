© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - writer Allen Grimes talks about detective work, horror movies, and his latest thriller, "When the Pieces Fall"

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published December 2, 2025 at 1:15 PM MST
On this "Giving Tuesday"*, we were joined by Allen T. Grimes — retired FBI agent and thriller/horror author. We talked about his career, his writing, and his upcoming book signing at the Foothills Library (December, 20th , 2-3PM). His previous interview can be heard on the Arizona Edition podcast.


*Observed around the world annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a day when charities ask us to take a break from holiday shopping and give to worthy causes.
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
