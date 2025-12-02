What's Up Yuma? Radio - writer Allen Grimes talks about detective work, horror movies, and his latest thriller, "When the Pieces Fall" By Jonny Porter, Roni Baumgarner Published December 2, 2025 at 1:15 PM MST Listen • 23:54 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Pandora On this "Giving Tuesday"*, we were joined by Allen T. Grimes — retired FBI agent and thriller/horror author. We talked about his career, his writing, and his upcoming book signing at the Foothills Library (December, 20th , 2-3PM). His previous interview can be heard on the Arizona Edition podcast.*Observed around the world annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a day when charities ask us to take a break from holiday shopping and give to worthy causes. You can support your local public media stations today.