What's Up Yuma? Radio - Aly Plaza, Founder of Desert Heat Elite

Aly Plaza is a powerful advocate for students and families who has turned past challenges into purpose. She is the founder of Desert Heat Elite, an elite cheer program based out of Dancers Workshop that goes far beyond athletics, helping students build discipline, confidence and pathways to college. Aly is also bringing an exclusive, invitation-only cheer camp to Yuma this summer featuring a special guest from a popular Netflix series. We’re diving into youth development, education, family support, college opportunities through cheer and how showing up for young people can change lives.