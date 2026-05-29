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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up? Yuma Radio - Cheyenne Cole, Owner of Locally Baked

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:41 AM MST
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Cheyenne Cole, the owner of Locally Baked, shares how she turned her childhood love for baking into a cottage bakery business and her dream of opening a full bakery.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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