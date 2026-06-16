What's Up Yuma? Radio- Stephanie Lopez,YFL ring girl and local actress

Stephanie Lopez is a ring girl for the Yuma Fight League. She has also appeared in ads for local businesses Box Drop Yuma and ACME Pools and Spa Care

Lopez is a reporter for What's Up Yuma? on Instagram. Last week, she covered the New Class Car Club’s donation to a cancer research center in Yuma.

Lopez said she is also studying elementary education. She has performed in numerous plays, including playing the role of Magenta in the annual Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Art Center, she creates short films with friends and volunteers with the YCT youth theater whenever possible.

You can watch the video interview on the KAWC pages on YouTube and Facebook. Check back later as we will post the audio interview here.