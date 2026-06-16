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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Stephanie Lopez,YFL ring girl and local actress

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published June 16, 2026 at 11:35 AM MST
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Stephanie Lopez
/
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio

Stephanie Lopez is a ring girl for the Yuma Fight League. She has also appeared in ads for local businesses Box Drop Yuma and ACME Pools and Spa Care

Lopez is a reporter for What's Up Yuma? on Instagram. Last week, she covered the New Class Car Club’s donation to a cancer research center in Yuma.

Lopez said she is also studying elementary education. She has performed in numerous plays, including playing the role of Magenta in the annual Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Art Center, she creates short films with friends and volunteers with the YCT youth theater whenever possible.

You can watch the video interview on the KAWC pages on YouTube and Facebook. Check back later as we will post the audio interview here.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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