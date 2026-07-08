Weekdays at 10 am

Local news. Local voices. Local conversations.

Launching July 20, Yuma Edition is KOFA's new weekday public affairs program, bringing you the stories, issues, and conversations shaping Yuma and La Paz counties.

Each 30-minute episode features local news, thoughtful commentary, interviews, and discussions with the people making a difference in our communities.

Whether you're interested in local government, education, business, arts, culture, or the issues affecting our region, Yuma Edition is your place to stay informed and connected.