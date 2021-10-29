Related Program: 
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Changing Hospitals' Not-For-Profit Status "Important Decision for a Community"

By 2 hours ago

A proposed joint venture between Yuma Regional Medical Center and hospital management company, LifePoint Health, a holding of the Apollo Management Group, a private equity firm, would change the hospitals' not-for-profit status to a for-profit model. 

 

Today on Arizona Edition, host Lou Gum speaks to Dr. Daniel Derksen, Professor of Public Health, Medicine and Nursing at the University of Arizona's Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and Director of the University's Arizona Center for Public Health.  

 

Derksen discusses various hospital ownership and management models, including the fairly recent introduction of private equity firms into the ownership landscape. He says a lack of data makes it hard to assess whether a not-for-profit or non-profit hospital is better for a community than a private, or corporate-owned entity, in part due to mandated reporting and health metrics for one group and less transparency or required accountability for the other. 

 

Derksen suggests the "important decision" by a community to change its hospital's legal framework should be based on the transparency and accountability of hospital leadership, their commitment to addressing local health needs, and an on-going dialogue with community members. 

Tags: 
Yuma Regional Medical Center
LifePoint Health
Joint Venture

Related Content

LifePoint CEO says Yuma Regional Medical Center deal good for Yuma healthcare

By Oct 20, 2021
facebook.com/lifepointhealth

Representatives of LifePoint Health, the hospital management company owned by a private equity firm, will be on hand to discuss a proposed joint venture with Yuma’s nonprofit hospital at a meeting of the Hospital District One Board this evening. 

Community voices strong opposition to proposed YRMC partnership;LifePoint seeks to gain public trust

By Oct 21, 2021
Victor Calderón/KAWC

Yuma community members gathered at the Yuma Civic Center on Wednesday night to voice strong opposition to a proposed partnership between Yuma Regional Medical Center and LifePoint Health, a national health care organization based in Tennessee.