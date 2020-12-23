Brexit: French Fishermen Worry What A Trade Deal May Mean For Them

With just days to go until Great Britain officially leaves the European Union's single common market and customs union, the two sides appear close to a trade deal.

But there has been particular apprehension along a stretch of French coastline that is home to the massive cross-channel rail and ferry port of Calais, and Europe's largest seafood processing platform. A dispute over fishing rights — a small but highly symbolic sector — has been one of the main sticking points to a trade deal between the EU and the United Kingdom.

Every morning at the English Channel port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, French trawlers pull up to the docks to unload their catch after fishing all night.

Laurent Merlin, a French fisherman, says he gets well over half his catch in British waters, where he says there are more fish. If there's no deal and the French are banned from fishing in British waters, Merlin says he won't survive.

"It's not like we have the Atlantic Ocean to fish in," he says. "Here, we're in the Channel. In an hour and a half, I'm in English waters. If that's off limits, I'm dead."

The current system is a complex latticework of quotas for each type of fish that can be caught by each country. If there's no deal on December 31, when Britain leaves the Common Fisheries Policy, EU fleets — which, in this area, include those from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany — will no longer have equal access to U.K. fishing waters. World Trade Organization rules will take over, with new customs duties, barriers and quotas.

Ben Firmin, who works with the regional fisheries committee in Boulogne-sur-Mer, says there's always been a partnership: the French and other Europeans fish in British waters. The British sell more than 70% of their haul to Europe.

"If there's no deal, it's going to be a lose-lose outcome for both the French fishermen and British fishermen," Firmin says.

Jean Paul Mulot, a government representative for northern France to the U.K., says Britain needs the European market.

"The British themselves are not eating that much fish," he says. "Yes, fish and chips, as we know, but for the rest, they're not big consumers."

Just 20 miles down the French coast from Boulogne-sur-Mer lies the port of Calais. For the last few months, the port and the highway leading to it have been clogged with trucks.

British importers are anxious to get goods through before the possible imposition of new taxes and checks, if there's no trade deal.

British trucker Leo Warren says he's never seen anything like it.

"I've been driving a truck for 30 years and it's more crazy now than it has ever been," he says. "When I go into the dock now, I won't be on a boat for another five hours, I expect. In the past, sometimes I've gone in and half an hour from here — straight on a boat."

For decades, that seamless flow was guaranteed by Britain's membership in the EU's single market and customs union. Thousands of trucks a day rolled on and off ferries and trains on both sides of the English Channel.

Jean-Marc Puissesseau, director of the ports in Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer, says British and French customs officials put in place a border with E-declarations to be filled out before crossing. He says drivers will simply enter a customs code and there will be no more checks than before.

"I can tell you that the customs people will not stop the trucks more than they do today," says Puissesseau. "It's not possible. You think that the customs have time to stop the trucks when you have about 4,000 trucks a day? They don't have time!"

As for the fishers, Puissesseau says he knows they are nervous. He says the French government is working hard to find a solution.

"Britain is our neighbor," he says. "They are only 20 miles away. I cannot imagine that we would go back to a situation of 50 years ago, when it was so difficult to get to England with passports and authorizations."

For both Britain and France, Mulot says the fishing industry is emotionally and historically charged.

"These two countries have got a maritime history and fish is part of it," Mulot says. "The idea that there are small ports, small fishermen, and they are part of the scenery — they are part of the culture."

Brexit supporters have equated fishing rights with British sovereignty and claimed Europeans were "stealing" their fish. Mulot says the truth is British fishing communities depend on exports to Europe.

Back in Boulogne-sur-Mer, fishermen unload crates of flounder, stingray, crabs and whelks, a kind of sea snail. Mathieu Pinto, a 28-year-old captain, says he bought a boat two years ago and has a huge credit to pay off. He says he has to fish — and he'll put up a fight if he's barred from British waters.

"They'll soon realize their mistake," he says. "We'll block their fish coming into Europe. We're not stupid. If we have to wage war, we will."



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

President Trump has issued another long list of pardons this evening, this time including some of his closest allies - his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Republican operative Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, a real estate magnate who is the father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas is with us for more on the story.

Hi, Ryan.

RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: Hi, Ari.

SHAPIRO: Let's start with Paul Manafort. Trump's former campaign manager was released from prison in May because of fears he would contract the coronavirus in prison. Remind us what he was convicted of.

LUCAS: So Manafort was prosecuted by special counsel Robert Mueller's team as part of the Russia investigation, and he was convicted by a jury of bank and tax fraud. Those charges were related to his work in Ukraine. They didn't involve Russia. He pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy in a separate but related case that was here in Washington, D.C. And as part of his plea deal, he agreed to cooperate with investigators. But they later said that he never really did cooperate with them, that he was lying to them repeatedly and was, in essence, playing a double game of sorts.

Manafort was serving a more than seven-year sentence in federal prison. As you noted, he was moved to home confinement this spring because of the pandemic. I will note, though, that the Senate Intelligence Committee, in its bipartisan report, referred to Manafort as a grave counterintelligence threat.

SHAPIRO: With that long list of wrongdoings, how did the White House justify this pardon?

LUCAS: Well, the White House said that the president had granted Manafort a full and complete pardon. And then, as we have seen with others that Trump has pardoned who were implicated as part of the Russia investigation, the White House called that probe a hoax. It claimed that Manafort was a victim of prosecutorial overreach.

Now, this pardon clears Manafort, so to speak, of his federal crimes, but he's not totally out of legal peril yet. The Manhattan district attorney has brought charges against him in New York state court. Of course, federal pardons do not cover state crimes. That case is currently tied up in litigation. Manafort is trying to get the case tossed, but the district attorney's office said tonight that the presidential pardon makes clear the need for the district attorney and the state of New York to hold Manafort accountable.

SHAPIRO: All right. Moving on down the list - Roger Stone, longtime Republican operative. And this pardon comes before he served day in prison. Remind us his story.

LUCAS: Right. Stone is a longtime friend and adviser to Trump. They've known each other for decades. He was convicted by a jury again here in Washington, D.C., of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. All of those charges tied back into Stone's attempts to hide his efforts to contact WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign to find out what the group intended to do with hacked Democratic emails. Trump had already commuted Stone's sentence that he did earlier this year. Now he's granted him a full, sweeping pardon.

SHAPIRO: You know, we're seeing yesterday and today and prior to that this string of pardons and commutations of people connected to the Mueller investigation. Tell us about the broader message the president's trying to send.

LUCAS: Well, the president has made clear for a long time his disdain for that investigation. He's obviously referred to it as a witch hunt, as a hoax. And as you noted, he has already pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, who was convicted as part of this probe. Yesterday, he pardoned George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan, two individuals who had lied to the FBI during the investigation. And now he's pardoned Manafort and Stone. So he is clearly trying to erase all the work that Mueller and his team did during their investigation - very important investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

SHAPIRO: And just briefly - Charles Kushner, father of Jared Kushner, also pardoned today.

LUCAS: That is one name that definitely stands out in big, bold letters. Yes, he is Kushner's father, as you said. Of course, Kushner is an adviser to President Trump but, of course, is also married to his daughter. Charles Kushner was real estate guy. He served time in prison for tax evasion and witness tampering. And in his case, he was actually trying to intimidate his brother-in-law.

SHAPIRO: NPR's Ryan Lucas, thank you.

LUCAS: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.