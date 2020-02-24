H1N1 Was The Last Pandemic. Here's Why COVID-19 Isn't Yet In That Category

Despite worrisome new outbreaks in Iran, Italy and South Korea, the coronavirus disease called COVID-19 is not currently a pandemic, the World Health Organization said today.

In fact, there are some encouraging trends, especially in Hubei Province, where most of the cases have been reported.

The epidemic there appears to have plateaued in late January and is continuing on a good trajectory. Dr. Bruce Aylward led a WHO trip to China with a scientific delegation that just concluded. On Sunday, he told reporters in Beijing that trend is real.

Aylward said that he'd spoken to a researcher in Wuhan who is testing potential drugs to treat COVID-19 "and when I asked him what challenge they're finding in trying to implement the trial, he said the single biggest one is recruiting new patients ... because of the drop in cases."

That's a good kind of problem. The message from China is that it's not hopeless, he says. It is possible to control this disease.

"Now we're starting to see countries like Italy take extremely aggressive actions," Aylward said. "What China has demonstrated is you have to do this, and if you do it you can save lives and prevent thousands of cases of what is a very difficult disease."

Getting the public's full cooperation to do the simplest tasks is a reason for the success.

"Believe it or not, the most valuable thing the whole population can do is wash its hands, continually," he said. Other useful measures include avoiding crowds, as you'd find in schools and large gatherings.

But restricting travel is not on Aylward's list of useful actions.

"You don't have to lock down cities is the big message from China, in fact," he said.

The WHO scientific delegation's task was to learn what worked in China and to spread the word. But even during their brief trip, the disease was making serious inroads in South Korea, Iran and in Italy. As of Monday morning, South Korea had reported 763 cases, Iran had reported 43 cases – including 8 deaths – and Italy added 48 cases to bring its national total to 124.

"There is a lot of speculation about whether this increase means that this epidemic has now become a pandemic," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Assigning that label isn't simply a matter of whether a disease is on multiple continents, but whether it's out of control and doing significant damage. Those are decisions that WHO makes before declaring that a disease is a pandemic. The term was last used for the H1N1 flu virus that struck in 2009, sickening more than 60 million in the U.S. alone and killing some half a million worldwide.

"Does this virus [that causes COVID-19] have pandemic potential?" Tedros asked rhetorically. "Absolutely it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet."

There's still time for countries to get in front of it. The WHO's top priorities are to protect health-care workers, to protect vulnerable people such as those who are sick and elderly and to protect vulnerable countries.

Even the advanced nations of Europe have work to do, since their hospitals are pretty full these days with flu patients. Those beds might be needed for coronavirus patients.

If the spread of the coronavirus in Europe can be slowed until the end of flu season, that"will free up significant capacity of the health system," said Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director for the WHO's Health Emergency Program. "So even slowing down the virus by a month or six weeks has a massive positive benefit."

Health officials in the United States know they can't count indefinitely on their current strategy — identifying every new case immediately and isolating those patients. So they're considering containment measures akin to what worked in China, such as school closings.

You can contact NPR Science Correspondent Richard Harris at rharris@npr.org.



MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Today in a courtroom in Manhattan, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual abuse. The convictions come from charges made by two women, but dozens more have accused him of being a sexual predator. Actress Rosanna Arquette was one of the first women to come forward. When I spoke with her earlier today, I asked her reaction to the verdict - guilty on two counts but acquitted of the most serious charges.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

ROSANNA ARQUETTE: It's positive. It's overwhelming. We're crying. This is justice, and it's not just justice - it's justice for all women. It sets a precedent.

KELLY: Well, let's hear next from one of Weinstein's attorneys for this trial. Arthur Aidala joins me now.

Mr. Aidala, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

ARTHUR AIDALA: Hi. Thank you for having me. I appreciate it very much.

KELLY: I want to start with the scene from the courtroom. I gather Harvey Weinstein was beside you as the verdict was read. He turned to you. And what was his reaction? What'd he say?

AIDALA: At first, he didn't say anything. You know, the first thing we heard was, not guilty. So that was a positive. And then we heard the guilty, and then we heard a couple of not guiltys (ph). And then we were most surprised to hear the final guilty, even though it was on the lowest count. It was on the witness who testified who everyone in that courtroom - 100 people-plus every day - found to be the least credible, Jessica Mann. But then he kind of just caught his breath. He was very stoic and strong. And he looked at me, and he said, I'm innocent. Like, but I'm innocent. How could this happen in America? Then I said...

KELLY: The jury obviously found otherwise - found him guilty on these two counts. Your defense in this case basically was, these women consented and then later reframed what happened between them and Weinstein as rape or as assault. Why didn't that work?

AIDALA: Well, obviously, it did work with the most serious charges, and it did work, basically, with Jessica Mann. I mean, they found him not guilty of rape with Jessica Mann, which is one of the serious charges.

KELLY: He was found guilty of one count of rape. But just overall, as a defense - I mean, your client was found guilty on two counts. What happened?

AIDALA: Well, I don't know what happened. In the jury room, quite often in cases, jurors negotiate back and forth. Well, OK. We won't find him not guilty on Annabella Sciorra, but we want you to find him guilty of something regarding Jessica Mann. And Jessica Mann - they found him guilty of the least - the lowest count. He's eligible for probation on that count. So I - you know, we were successful. I mean, when you go from a count where you're facing life in prison to a count where you're eligible for probation, I mean, that's a victory. Regarding Mimi Haley...

KELLY: He's still - I understand y'all are expected to appeal, but he will face years in prison if these convictions stand.

AIDALA: Absolutely. And believe me. Nobody on his defense team is happy that Harvey Weinstein is not sleeping in his own bed. It's just - obviously, the jury felt that one particular woman, Miriam Haley, was credible enough to rise to the level of beyond a reasonable doubt. I think the immense pressure on them from the 120 media people in the courtroom every day - from the Manhattan district attorney himself sitting in the front or second row every single day to a judge who was predisposed to making sure Mr. Weinstein got convicted at all costs - had a tremendous, tremendous influence on that jury before they even became jurors.

KELLY: I know that that's a line of the defense that has been playing out throughout the trial - is this thinking that your client was branded a rapist without due process. What do you imagine changes on appeal?

AIDALA: The judge who tried this case - was the first major high-profile case he's ever tried. And this is not my opinion as a trial attorney. Over the weekend, we had appellate lawyers read the transcript, and they were very confident that there were mistakes that were made that any appellate division judge, no matter which one - which of the four - there's four judges. Any four are going to say that he did not get due process.

KELLY: So you're...

AIDALA: The prejudices - the prejudice against him is just insurmountable to get a fair and impartial jury.

KELLY: So you're hoping for a different outcome with a different judge.

Arthur Aidala - he is one of the attorneys who was representing Harvey Weinstein in court today.

Mr. Aidala, thanks for your time.

