Republican Lawmakers Present Ultimatum To Arizona GOP Chairwoman

By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- A handful of Republican lawmakers are calling on newly reelected state GOP Chair Kelli Ward to either agree to a recount of that vote or back off of her challenges to the presidential race.

In an email Wednesday to Ward, the 14 representatives and three senators said they have been involved in a two-month effort to bring "transparency and accountability in our election process.''

"This included ballot security and integrity, comprehensive audits, and paper trails that allow the average voter to know that their vote counted and that the election results as presented were accurate,'' they wrote. That followed the certified election results that showed Joe Biden outpolling Donald Trump in Arizona by 10,457 votes.

At the same time, they noted, Ward won a new term as party chair by defeating Sergio Arellano, a southern Arizona businessman and unsuccessful 2018 congressional candidate, by 42 votes. She has refused, saying there was no procedure, process or rule that allows for that.

"And you certainly don't allow a challenger who lost an election to demand something that they don't have the right to, and we don't have the responsibility for providing,'' she said last month on KFYI.

The GOP lawmakers said that's subverting what they're trying to do.

"Now, our collective message s being undermined by your insistence that none of these standards should apply to your election as AZ GOP Chairman,'' they wrote. "This inconsistency is simply not acceptable.

The lawmakers acknowledged that election of a party chief "pales in comparison'' with a presidential election.

"But the principles that surround every election, no matter how big or small, must remain the same,'' they wrote.

So they want Ward to either allow an immediate audit of her Jan. 23 election or remove herself from efforts to audit the Nov. 3 election "as you would be an unwelcome distraction and foil for the media to use to discredit our efforts to protect our state's voters.''

Ward did not return a message seeking comment.

But the signers said the call is merited.

"I support transparency, free and fair elections in every corner of representation,'' Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley told Capitol Media Services.

Finchem has been at the forefront of arguments that the Arizona results were tainted and incorrect.

Sen. T.J. Shope of Coolidge said it's a matter of "trying to be consistent.'' And he said that's not what's happening here.



"I come at it as a guy that doesn't believe the 'stop the steal' stuff,'' he said, people who are convinced that Trump won Arizona.

"And here we have somebody who is essentially leading the charge and was former President Trump's lead surrogate essentially in Arizona saying these things,'' Shope said. "And when her election comes up under question, auditing or anything like that is not even on the table.''

Peoria Rep. Ben Toma also said consistency is crucial.

"We want transparency and an audit of the November election to ensure voter confidence and the same standard should apply to the GOP meeting,'' he said.

Rep. Kevin Payne, also of Peoria, was more circumspect in response to a question about his decision to sign.

"The letter speaks for itself,'' he said.