U.S. Gymnast Jade Carey Takes Gold In The Olympic Floor Exercise Final

TOKYO — U.S. gymnast Jade Carey has won gold – and her first Olympic medal – in the individual floor exercise final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Carey, a 21-year-old from Arizona, became the sole U.S. competitor in this event after Simone Biles withdrew to focus on her mental health. Carey pulled off a complicated tumbling routine with a high degree of difficulty, scoring a 14.366.

She looked happy and relieved as she walked off the mat. She also competed in the individual final of the vault, where she appeared to bail out of a more difficult maneuver and ultimately placed eighth.

Italy's Vanessa Ferrari took silver, and Japan's Mai Murakami and Angelina Melnikova from the Russian team tied for bronze.

Tuesday, the final day of women's artistic gymnastics, will see Biles return to the competition. She'll compete in the balance beam individual final with Sunisa Lee, the gold medalist in the all-around individual event.

