Agriculture Science

-
The Southwest Agriculture Summit is back at Arizona Western College in Yuma this week. For the first time, organizers hosted a Latino Farmer Symposium on…
-
The Southwest Agriculture Summit is back this week at Arizona Western College in Yuma.The summit began Tuesday with a golf tournament. Events include…
-
As they do on many roads throughout Yuma County, cars competed with agricultural vehicles Tuesday at Arizona Western College. The reason: this week's…
-
AZED-Farmers are exploring the benefits of drones at the Southwest Agriculture Summit in Yuma.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez attended a demonstration held at a…