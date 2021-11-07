-
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The U.S. Supreme Court has spurned a bid by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to sue California…
-
How does enforcement determine if someone is “too high” to drive?As scientists try to develop a reliable DUI test for marijuana, KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez…
-
The Trump administration could end up seizing land from private landowners in order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border.In an effort to protect…
-
San Luis-Affordable farmworker housing is in high demand in Yuma County, where up to 50,000 seasonal workers are employed annually.While there are some…
-
Planetary scientists intend to use a new type of drill to look for signs of life far beneath the surface of Mars. But before the drill can be used in…
-
Blythe, California will soon become home to a 485-megawatt photovoltaic facility. The desert town of 20,000 people sits just west of the Colorado River,…
-
A new NASA study examines 36 years of precipitation patterns in California.Researchers are using this information to learn more about the current drought…