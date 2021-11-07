-
There’s a popular meme that once the calendar turns to October, even the most mild-mannered person brings out their ghoulish side for Halloween month.…
-
Comic book fans in Yuma County have options to attend nearby conventions, also known as comic-cons. The most famous is the annual event in San Diego and…
-
Phoenix-Despite record triple digit weather, thousands of people attended this year's Phoenix Comicon in full costume and put forward their best effort to…
-
AZED-International comic-con conventions in metropolitan areas such as the one in San Diego tend to attract around 200,000 people.Tickets badges for the…