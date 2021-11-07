Employment

-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona's seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped a half point last month, to 7.5%.Much of the increase…
San Luis-Affordable farmworker housing is in high demand in Yuma County, where up to 50,000 seasonal workers are employed annually.While there are some…
Yuma- Law enforcement agencies across the state are having trouble hiring and keeping new police officers.21-year old Arlene Martinez, a cadet at the…
Yuma-Yuma county voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide on two bond issues for the Yuma Union High School District.The bonds seem to be widely…
Arizona Edition - Heading into the August Primary, gubernatorial candidate Fred DuVal will be the only Democrat on the ballot. DuVal sat down with KAWC's…