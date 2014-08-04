© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Fred DuVal: Democratic Candidate for Arizona Governor

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 4, 2014 at 1:00 PM MST
Fred DuVal, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate

Arizona Edition - Heading into the August Primary, gubernatorial candidate Fred DuVal will be the only Democrat on the ballot.  DuVal sat down with KAWC's Lou Gum to talk about the economy, job opportunities, border security, education, and other aspects of his gubernatorial plan...(originally aired 08/04/14).

This piece was featured in the August 4th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
