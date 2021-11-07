Governor Doug Ducey

-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Republican governors are gathering Wednesday at the border in Texas to criticize the Biden…
-
Arizona Governor Ducey Tours Border in Yuma Day After Announcing State of Emergency, Guard ActivatedArizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma Wednesday, a day after announcing a state of emergency and his activating the Arizona…
-
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday issued a Declaration of Emergency, announcing he’s deploying the Arizona National Guard to the state’s southern…
-
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday he's not worried that a stock market in disarray and fewer visitors will…
-
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was in Yuma on Tuesday where he visited the Amberly’s Place Family Advocacy Center and gave a version of his State of the State…
-
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey met with Yuma-area leaders in economic development and agriculture Thursday.Ducey said his frequent visits to Yuma, where he meets…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Don't look for Gov. Doug Ducey to trash all his Nike wear in the wake of his blistering criticism of the…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday blocked a $1 million economic development grant to Nike to construct a new…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey is blaming the crisis on the border on federal laws he says are providing incentives for…
-
Despite her recent election loss to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, Republican Martha McSally is headed to Washington, D.C. to join her former opponent in the…