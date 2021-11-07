Los Algodones

-
President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to build a massive wall on the U.S. Mexico border. Critics say the fence is useless and a waste of…
-
It’s been nearly a year since Mexico changed its emergency number to 911 like in the U.S.Officials say the transition has been fairly easy for cities…
-
Hundreds of Yuma area employees will soon have the option to get their medical care south of the border.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez attended a recent meet…
-
Business is booming on the border despite increasing tension between the U.S. and Mexico over a wall and immigration policy.One small Mexican town has…