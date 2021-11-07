Representative Martha McSally

-
Arizona Edition LiveShow Number 38One of the most closely watched races in the upcoming election season is the Senate race in Arizona. Martha McSally was…
-
U.S. Senator Martha McSally joined forces with a series of other senators to introduce a bill aimed at reducing and preventing future mass shootings.The…
-
Despite her recent election loss to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, Republican Martha McSally is headed to Washington, D.C. to join her former opponent in the…
-
A conservation fund that has provided money since 1965 for national parks and forests, as well as state and local outdoor recreation sites, faces an…