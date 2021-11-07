-
On the Senate floor Wednesday, U.S. Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona denounced President Donald Trump’s actions following a meeting with North Korean leader…
-
Over the past several weeks, legislator Charlene Fernandez in the Yuma area has criticized U.S. Senator Jeff Flake for backing lower air quality standards…
-
Arizona Senator Jeff Flake talks immigration reform and Donald Trump.Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is not on the ballot this election cycle, but his recent…
-
Yuma-The unemployment rate among veterans is high compared to the general public.Despite the training and job skills acquired in the military, some former…
-
After President Barack Obama gave his State of the Union Address to the Congress and the nation in Washington, D.C., KAWC's Kim Johnson spoke to new…
-
Arizona Edition takes a look at the bipartisan plan by an assembly of U.S. Senators, including Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake, to renew the…