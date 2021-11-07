-
Join KAWC and StoryCorps as we celebrate the conclusion of the StoryCorps Mobile Booth Stop in Yuma!WHEN: Thursday, December 19 at 5:30 pmWHERE: Historic…
-
Vista High School English students will forever have their stories preserved in the Library of Congress. That's because they took advantage of the fact…
-
StoryCorps will be in Yuma until December 21st. By now you’ve probably heard or read that StoryCorps is a mobile recording booth and it’s a project that…
-
The StoryCorps MobileBooth- an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio on board- is parked at the Yuma Art Center in front of the MOMO…
-
StoryCorps has arrived in Yuma and begins its public interviews on Wednesday.StoryCorps, an audio history project that collects people’s stories and…