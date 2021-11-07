-
The Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was in Yuma along with local Border Patrol and elected officials to celebrate border wall…
-
Holding signs with messages including “Border Crisis: Separating Families” and wearing shirts with phrases like “Migrant Rights are Human Rights, “…
-
UPDATE: Governor to Visit Site of Drug Tunnel in San Luis FridayGovernor Doug Ducey's office says the Governor will tour the drug tunnel discovered by…
-
The head of U.S. Homeland Security toured the Mexican border near Yuma with Arizona’s governor on April 18th. KAWC’s Kim Johnson has details…Homeland…
-
The Trump administration could end up seizing land from private landowners in order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border.In an effort to protect…
-
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a waiver to expedite construction of a barrier on the international border near San Diego. KAWC’s Maya…
-
It’s been a year now since the City of San Luis appointed its new Chief of Police.Chief Craig Higgins, who is a retired federal drug enforcement agent…
-
Arizona Western College celebrated its new state-of the-art Public Safety Institute facility Tuesday morning at a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by…
-
Yuma-The unemployment rate among veterans is high compared to the general public.Despite the training and job skills acquired in the military, some former…