Yuma County Indivisible

With 30 days until Election Day, a group of Joe Biden supporters held a caravan in south Yuma County on Sunday in what was perhaps the first in-person…
A group of Yuma County residents gathered Thursday afternoon to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, part of a national grassroots…
Some political strategists predict sweeping victories for progressive candidates during the nation’s midterm elections. That has activist groups…
President Donald Trump made a quick stop before his rally in Phoenix Tuesday. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports the President stopped briefly in…