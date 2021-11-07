© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

Yuma School Nutrition

  • 1018131238-01_0.jpg
    Education
    School Nutrition in Yuma
    Are school meals really healthy for students? KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett visits two of Yuma's local schools and speaks to school officials about how…