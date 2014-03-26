Colorado River Pulse Flow: Hydrologist and Other Experts Discuss Minute 319

Arizona Edition - Beginning March 23rd and for the following eight weeks, about 1 percent of the Colorado River’s waters will be released into Mexico. This Pulse Flow is the result of an amendment to a decades old treaty between the United States and Mexico on management of Colorado River water. KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with several experts to get a broad view of the project…(originally aired 03/26/14).

