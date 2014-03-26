© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Colorado River Pulse Flow: Hydrologist and Other Experts Discuss Minute 319

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 26, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Beginning March 23rd and for the following eight weeks, about 1 percent of the Colorado River’s waters will be released into Mexico.  This Pulse Flow is the result of an amendment to a decades old treaty between the United States and Mexico on management of Colorado River water.  KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with several experts to get a broad view of the project…(originally aired 03/26/14).

This piece was featured in the March 26th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

WaterColorado RiverMinute 319Colorado River BasinMinute 319 Pulse FlowWater TreatyMorelos Dam
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
