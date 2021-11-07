Minute 319 Pulse Flow

-
As the result of a binational agreement between the United States and Mexico, the Colorado River received a pulse flow of water in spring 2014 that once…
Arizona Edition - Last month, for the first time in over a decade, water released from the Colorado River through an international agreement between the…
Arizona Edition - Honor students for Northern Arizona University recently traveled from the Yuma East Wetlands to Mexico to take part in a tree-planting…
Arizona Edition - For the first time in almost 20 years, the Colorado River is flowing into northern Mexico – and through a dam that usually stops it.…
Arizona Edition - Beginning March 23rd and for the following eight weeks, about 1 percent of the Colorado River’s waters will be released into Mexico.…
Arizona Edition - The 1944 U.S./Mexico Water Treaty established rules for sharing the waters of the Colorado River. A little over a year ago, the two…