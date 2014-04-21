© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Students Travel to Mexico to Plant Trees along Colorado River

Published April 21, 2014 at 12:05 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Honor students for Northern Arizona University recently traveled from the Yuma East Wetlands to Mexico to take part in a tree-planting project along the Colorado River.  Due to Minute 319, which amends the water treaty between the U.S. and Mexico, the River has seen an increase in flow into Mexico--an environmental move that these Honor students discovered is also distinctly humanitarian...(originally aired 04/16/14).

WaterMexicoNorthern Arizona UniversityUS-Mexico BorderMinute 319Minute 319 Pulse FlowWater TreatyYuma East WetlandsWater Relations
