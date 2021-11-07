-
City leaders for San Luis and Somerton are working with a binational border organization on an upcoming regional agricultural conference. AgroBaja, an…
-
Experts said the future of trade between the United States, Mexico and Canada is strong during a forum Tuesday at Arizona Western College in Yuma.A panel…
-
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday made his first presidential visit to San Luis Rio Colorado since he took office. President Lopez…
-
It was America’s national pastime with a Mexican twist in San Luis. Fans came out to Joe Orduño Park to see Los Cañeros of Los Mochis, a popular baseball…
-
President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to build a massive wall on the U.S. Mexico border. Critics say the fence is useless and a waste of…
-
State and local officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new pedestrian annex building at the San Luis I Land Port of Entry…
-
The Trump administration could end up seizing land from private landowners in order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border.In an effort to protect…
-
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit central Mexico Tuesday destroying buildings and killing hundreds.For those looking to help victims of the earthquake and…
-
"Medical tourism” typically refers to people looking for cheaper dental work, pharmaceutical goods or major surgery in another country.But it can also…
-
Hundreds of Yuma area employees will soon have the option to get their medical care south of the border.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez attended a recent meet…