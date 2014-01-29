© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Work Stories: Border Patrol Agent Douglas Choi and the School Lockdown

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published January 29, 2014 at 10:43 AM MST

Arizona Edition - On Work Stories, we hear from U.S. Border Patrol Agent Douglas Choi.  Agent Choi, who is originally from the Bay area of California, talks about a situation he witnessed that could have had a far more frightening outcome...(originally aired 01/22/14).

We tried to bring a little bit of calm and order to what could've been a chaotic scene.

This piece was featured in the January 22nd Arizona Edition.  Other Work Stories from the Border Patrol series can be found in the related content section below.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
