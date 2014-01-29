Work Stories: Border Patrol Agent Douglas Choi and the School Lockdown
Arizona Edition - On Work Stories, we hear from U.S. Border Patrol Agent Douglas Choi. Agent Choi, who is originally from the Bay area of California, talks about a situation he witnessed that could have had a far more frightening outcome...(originally aired 01/22/14).
We tried to bring a little bit of calm and order to what could've been a chaotic scene.
This piece was featured in the January 22nd Arizona Edition. Other Work Stories from the Border Patrol series can be found in the related content section below.