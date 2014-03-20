Work Stories: Jennifer Garcia on College, Fast Food, and Being a Single Mom

In this installment of Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we hear from fast food worker Jennifer Garcia. Jennifer is 21 years old and has been working at a fast food restaurant for about a year. Here, Jennifer talks about why she chose to work in fast food…(originally aired 03/19/14).

“When she tells me, ‘Oh, Mom, I don’t want to go to college.’ I wanna’ be like, ‘NO! No, you have to! Look at what I’ve been through!’”