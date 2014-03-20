© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Work Stories

Work Stories: Jennifer Garcia on College, Fast Food, and Being a Single Mom

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 20, 2014 at 11:03 AM MST

In this installment of Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we hear from fast food worker Jennifer Garcia.  Jennifer is 21 years old and has been working at a fast food restaurant for about a year.  Here, Jennifer talks about why she chose to work in fast food…(originally aired 03/19/14).

“When she tells me, ‘Oh, Mom, I don’t want to go to college.’ I wanna’ be like, ‘NO! No, you have to! Look at what I’ve been through!’”

This piece was featured in the March 5th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show, as well as other Work Stories, can be found below in the related content section.

Work Stories
