Work Stories: Jennifer Garcia on College, Fast Food, and Being a Single Mom
In this installment of Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we hear from fast food worker Jennifer Garcia. Jennifer is 21 years old and has been working at a fast food restaurant for about a year. Here, Jennifer talks about why she chose to work in fast food…(originally aired 03/19/14).
“When she tells me, ‘Oh, Mom, I don’t want to go to college.’ I wanna’ be like, ‘NO! No, you have to! Look at what I’ve been through!’”
