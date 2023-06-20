Angel Flight West helps Yuma area families with free medical flights

For those with serious and long term medical conditions, a constant need to travel to Phoenix or San Diego can be a drain – both financially and physically.

Instead of driving back and forth, they have the option of mounting up with wings like eagles thanks to Angel Flight West.

The non-profit organization consists of volunteer pilots who taxi patients back and forth between cities at no cost.

Alan Underwood is a Command Pilot with Angel Flight West who spoke to KAWC before taking a Yuma family to Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

“We're not burning up their car, we're not going through their finances," Underwood said. "It's our volunteers that are doing that. Last year, our pilot volunteers donated in-kind donations over $8 million in-kind donations. Because we love what we do.”

During this flight, Underwood was transporting the Liggett family of Yuma, whose son AJ has near constant medical appointments in the Phoenix area.

Angel Flight West is teaming up with Yuma Regional Medical Center to offer the program to more Yuma families.

“Anybody that's traveling for prolonged period of time, anything more than maybe one trip is going to constitute a burden, either logistically or financially on someone." the pilot Underwood said. And those are the people that we want to serve.”

AJ’s mother Alexis says that the flights have been a life-changer and hopes other Yuma families choose the program.

"I really do hope people take advantage of this service," Liggett said. "The pilots and just everybody there, even when you call and schedule it, they're just absolutely amazing."

Underwood says the nonprofit is in need of additional volunteer pilots.

For more information, visit Angel Flight West dot org.

