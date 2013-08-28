Rooftop Solar Net Metering and Yuma City Elections

On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Kim Johnson runs through eight candidates for Yuma City Council and two candidates for the Municipal Judge position...(originally aired 082113)

Arizona Edition - Arizona Public Service says rooftop solar customers are receiving too much credit for the excess energy they feed back into the grid. To get an idea of what this could mean for rooftop solar and non-solar customers, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with advocates from both sides of the "net metering" debate...(originally aired 082113)