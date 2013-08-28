© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Elections

Rooftop Solar Net Metering and Yuma City Elections

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 28, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST
solar_1_.jpg
Arizona Western College Photography
/
KAWC Colorado River Public Media

On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Kim Johnson runs through eight candidates for Yuma City Council and two candidates for the Municipal Judge position...(originally aired 082113)

Arizona Edition - Arizona Public Service says rooftop solar customers are receiving too much credit for the excess energy they feed back into the grid.  To get an idea of what this could mean for rooftop solar and non-solar customers, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with advocates from both sides of the "net metering" debate...(originally aired 082113)

AZED_SEG_B_082113_V2.mp3
082113 Arizona Edition Segment B - Rooftop Solar and Net Metering

Tags

ElectionsYuma City ElectionsYuma 2013rooftop solarnet meteringAPSCity Council CandidatesMunicipal Judge CandidatesArizona Corporation Commission
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content