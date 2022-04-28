Republican Steve Gaynor suspends campaign to be next governor of Arizona

One of the Republicans running to be the next governor of Arizona is exiting the race.

Steve Gaynor announced Thursday evening he is suspending his campaign for governor.

Gaynor, a businessman from the Phoenix area, said he received survey results that showed he would have a high probability of winning against each of the other candidates in a head to head matchup. However, in a four way race, Gaynor said his chance of winning is low enough to be unrealistic.

Gaynor said he would support the Republican candidate for governor. The remaining candidates are former TV news anchor Kari Lake, businessowner Karrin Taylor Robson and former U.S. Representative Matt Salmon.