© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Republican Steve Gaynor suspends campaign to be next governor of Arizona

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM MST
Gaynor fence.jpg
Gaynor campaign
/
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Steve Gaynor, right, met with Yuma County residents at the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, Jan. 18. 2022.

One of the Republicans running to be the next governor of Arizona is exiting the race.

Steve Gaynor announced Thursday evening he is suspending his campaign for governor.

Gaynor, a businessman from the Phoenix area, said he received survey results that showed he would have a high probability of winning against each of the other candidates in a head to head matchup. However, in a four way race, Gaynor said his chance of winning is low enough to be unrealistic.

Gaynor said he would support the Republican candidate for governor. The remaining candidates are former TV news anchor Kari Lake, businessowner Karrin Taylor Robson and former U.S. Representative Matt Salmon.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content