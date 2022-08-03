La Paz County sees low voter turnout in primary election

By Chris McDaniel

KAWC News

La Paz County saw low voter turnout during Tuesday’s primary.

And all but one race there is ready to be called.

Less than 20 percent of eligible voters in La Paz County cast a ballot in Tuesday’s primary.

That was down from an average of about 30 percent for most mid-term election years, says Bob Bartlesmeyer, the County Election Manager.

Bartlesmeyer told KAWC he does not know why voters were so apathetic this season.

"Well, I am not sure,” he said. “The publicity was out there.”

The unofficial final tally was released at about 10 p.m., Tuesday.

It looks like Marcus Kelley has secured the Superior Court Judge seat that was up for grabs for the Republican ticket.

However, that could change as some of the outstanding ballots are processed, Bartlesmeyer said.

"I am going to release those to the state on Monday the 8th. We should be done with counting on Friday.”

All other races are likely ready to be called.

Tiffany Dyer edged out Karen Slaughter for justice of the peace.

Hollie Lucas ran unopposed for Clerk of the Superior Court.

Marion Shontz, Erica Daniels and Dusty Wooddell edged out Josh Phillips for three open Parker Town Council seats.

There were six Republicans seeking nominations for two seats in newly created Legislative District 30.

Incumbent Leo Biasiucci won with 45.3 percent of votes cast, while John Gillette came in second with 17.9 percent.

Incumbent Regina Cobb could not be re-elected, as she has reached her term limit.

No Democrats from Legislative District 30 filed for the House seat.

Republican Sonny Borrelli, state senator for Legislative District 30, is running unopposed.

“We had site support from our vendor, E.S.&S., out of Omaha, Nebraska. The gentlemen has been doing this for 20 years, and he indicated that … we had done a very smooth and great job.”

