Shipping containers added to border near Yuma as migrant aid group voices opposition

More shipping containers are going up to fill gaps at the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma this week.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday crews started building another border barrier in an open section of fencing near the Morelos Dam.

Ducey tweeted “Arizonans can’t wait for Washington to act – we’re going to close the gaps in the border wall NOW.”

Today he added that the border barrier mission moves to fill the fifth gap in the Yuma border wall, about 1,200 feet near the Dam.

Meanwhile, the Arizona California Humanitarian Coalition released a statement Tuesday evening, saying it opposes the construction.

Representatives from the group call it “a waste of money” and say the taxpayer money could pay for education or health care instead.

They also say they need access to the land to reach those in need as one volunteer reported not being able to leave water and food at one of their sites.

Victor Calderón/KAWC / Fernando Quiroz of the Arizona-California Humanitarian Coalition shows water bottles and bananas the group takes to migrants along the border from Yuma to San Luis, Ariz.

Ducey has said the containers are secure, however, Univision reporter Claudia Ramos of Phoenix tweeted a photo of some containers overturned at the border gap near Gadsden earlier this week.

twitter.com/ClauRamosNews / Some shipping containers at the border near Gadsden, Ariz. were overturned earlier this week following heavy winds in the area.

—-

The full AZCAHC statement is as follows: "AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition opposes the Executive Order directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill the gaps at the Yuma border. This political move by Governor Doug Ducey is a waste of money. The taxpayer funds for this project could be going to address education or health care, instead millions of dollars are being spent on shipping containers at the border. As a humanitarian aid organization, it is important that we have access to the land to reach those in need. New border walls through protected public lands, communities and sovereign tribal nations is not the solution to the inhumane practices that migrants face going through treacherous terrain, a humane reception is."