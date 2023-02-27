Yuma area migrant aid volunteer says the border is not the 'crisis' described in last week's House Judiciary Committee hearing

The leader of a group of Yuma County volunteers that takes water and snacks to migrants at the border daily says he expected last week’s border hearing in Yuma to be one-sided.

Fernando Quiroz of the AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition spoke to KAWC before last week’s House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Quiroz said before recent Biden administration policies regarding immigration, he saw from 700 to 1,000 migrants each day. Now that number is 100-300 migrants a day. He says leaders are not acknowledging recent changes on the border.

"They say 'look at this invasion.' Where is it?" Quiroz said. "Why do they continue to beat the drum of fear... of being inhumane to these individuals seeking asylum?"

During last Thursday's hearing at Yuma City Hall and in multiple interviews with conservative news outlets, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines and Sheriff Leon Wilmot say the border is in a "crisis" and the Biden administration is to blame.

Quiroz said he's seen both Lines and Wilmot along the border.

"They see the difference," he said. "They see the impact, the numbers from our own Border Patrol that say it's 30 percent of what it used to be."

Quiroz said he and his volunteers interact with Border Patrol agents. He believes that agents are doing the best they can with the ;limited manpower and facilities they have in the Yuma Sector.

Quiroz said he and Lines are both men of faith but there's a difference with how they speak about the border and migrants.

"Mr. Lines is a faithful individual," he said. "May he but his faith above his politics."

Quiroz said he and the AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition along with visiting migrant rights advocates will continue to be welcoming faces to the asylum seekers who want to do right and turn themselves in.

"What brings me here is my faith," Quiroz said. "What brings me here is trying to make a difference for these individuals each and every day."

