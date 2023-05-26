© 2023 KAWC
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

First generation Cibola HS graduate Rodrigo Guizar Jr. to attend Columbia University

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST
Rodrigo Guizar Jr.
Provided photo
/
Rodrigo Guizar Jr.

Tonight is graduation night for the six schools in the Yuma Union High School District in Yuma and San Luis, Ariz.

KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with one graduate, Rodrigo Guizar Jr., who is graduating from Cibola High School. Guizar will attend Columbia University in New York City in the fall where he will major in civil engineering.

He spoke about being a first generation high school graduate and college attendee, how he's going from Yuma to the Ivy League and joining his sister Esperanza at Columbia.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content