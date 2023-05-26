First generation Cibola HS graduate Rodrigo Guizar Jr. to attend Columbia University

Tonight is graduation night for the six schools in the Yuma Union High School District in Yuma and San Luis, Ariz.

KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with one graduate, Rodrigo Guizar Jr., who is graduating from Cibola High School. Guizar will attend Columbia University in New York City in the fall where he will major in civil engineering.

He spoke about being a first generation high school graduate and college attendee, how he's going from Yuma to the Ivy League and joining his sister Esperanza at Columbia.