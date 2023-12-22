Arizona Democratic Party chair in Somerton says rural outreach is key in 2024

Democrats in Yuma County and Arizona are excited about their prospects in the 2024 elections.

That's according to Arizona Democratic Party chair Yolanda Bejarano, who was at the Somerton Tamale Festival this past Saturday to help register voters.

Bejarano, who was previously a union organizer and who grew up in Roll east of Yuma, said rural voters can expect a lot of engagement in the coming months.

Click the blue tab above to hear what Bejarano told KAWC's Victor Calderón.

—-

Scroll down for more election coverage from KAWC.