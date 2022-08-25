The Field: Democrat Mayes on AG's Role in AZ Water Woes and Yuma County Eelection Officials Prep for November

This week on The Field from KAWC, we talk water, border, and switching parties with Democratic candidate for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Also, Yuma County Elections Director Tiffany Anderson talks about what worked during the recent primary election, and provides some analysis on what went wrong in Pinal County.

Plus, prepare for lots of ballot propositions on your general election ballot. Looks like there will be nine.

We begin with a look at Proposition 128. It amends the state constitution to specify that all future ballot propositions must follow the state constitutional to the letter, without exception.

The state legislature referred this initiative. Full text and position papers below...

