© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Democrat Mayes on AG's Role in AZ Water Woes and Yuma County Eelection Officials Prep for November

Published August 25, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

This week on The Field from KAWC, we talk water, border, and switching parties with Democratic candidate for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Also, Yuma County Elections Director Tiffany Anderson talks about what worked during the recent primary election, and provides some analysis on what went wrong in Pinal County.

Plus, prepare for lots of ballot propositions on your general election ballot. Looks like there will be nine.

We begin with a look at Proposition 128. It amends the state constitution to specify that all future ballot propositions must follow the state constitutional to the letter, without exception.

The state legislature referred this initiative. Full text and position papers below...

Proposition 128 – Full Text

Proposition 128 – Pro Statements

Proposition 128 – Con Statements

Tags

The Field from KAWC Kris MayesArizona electionsArizona Attorney GeneralYuma County Election
Stay Connected
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes