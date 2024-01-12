© 2024 KAWC
San Luis council appoints Nigel Reynoso new police chief

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:11 PM MST
San Luis Police Chief Nigel Reynoso
City of San Luis
San Luis Police Chief Nigel Reynoso

San Luis, Ariz. has a new police chief.

And it's a familiar face who has been with the city for almost two decades.

San Luis city officials announced that Mayor Nieves Riedel and members of the City Council appointed Nigel Reynoso as Chief of Police. Reynoso had been serving as Acting Police Chief for the San Luis Police Department since October.

Officials said Reynoso joined SLPD in 2005. He has commanded all department divisions.

Before starting his law enforcement career, Reynoso served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

In a released statement, Chief Reynoso said “It is both an honor and a blessing to be given the opportunity to continue leading the dedicated women and men of this department. I know I have an excellent team behind me ready to work diligently."
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
