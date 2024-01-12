San Luis council appoints Nigel Reynoso new police chief

San Luis, Ariz. has a new police chief.

And it's a familiar face who has been with the city for almost two decades.

San Luis city officials announced that Mayor Nieves Riedel and members of the City Council appointed Nigel Reynoso as Chief of Police. Reynoso had been serving as Acting Police Chief for the San Luis Police Department since October.

Officials said Reynoso joined SLPD in 2005. He has commanded all department divisions.

Before starting his law enforcement career, Reynoso served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

In a released statement, Chief Reynoso said “It is both an honor and a blessing to be given the opportunity to continue leading the dedicated women and men of this department. I know I have an excellent team behind me ready to work diligently."