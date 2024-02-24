San Luis HS boys soccer back in state championship game

Is the fifth time the charm for the San Luis High School Sidewinders boys soccer team?

Today, they will try once again to bring the first state championship to their South Yuma County school.

Yuma Union High School District officials announced that for the second year in a row, the No. 2 Sidewinders will face No. 4 Perry High School of Gilbert for the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) State Championship. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Mesa High School.

It’s the fifth time in school history San Luis, with a record of 11-0-1 this season, has advanced to the title game and the third time in the past four years. In 2023, the Sidewinders lost 2-0 to Perry in the finals.

In a released statement, SLHS coach Jesus Rojas said “I am extremely proud of my players. Their dedication has paid off with a great season, but the homework is not complete yet.”

The other results for San Luis Soccer in the state finals are:

2021: Brophy 1, San Luis 1 (Broncos wins 3-2 on penalty kicks)

2015: Queen Creek 3, San Luis 0

2006: Ironwood 2, San Luis 0

You can watch today's game live on the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) streaming website: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/aia/gam032600f258 (Note: there is a subscription fee).

To attend, tickets for the game are $15 for adults and $7.50 for students with ID and can be purchased on the GoFan app (https://gofan.co/event/1366410).