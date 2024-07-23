Lugo challenges Fernandez for AZ Senate in LD23 Primary

Democrat Jesus Lugo, Jr. is running to represent LD23 in the Arizona Senate.

The life-long San Luis resident is focused social justice and street level issues like substance abuse, mental health, and elder care.

Lugo has run for office before. He was defeated for a seat in the Arizona House in the district in 2022.

Lugo faces incumbent Democrat Brian Fernandez in the Arizona Primary July 30.

Below are Mr. Lugo's responses to our candidate questionnaire.



Who is Jesus Lugo Jr. for State Senate and Why is He Running?

Jesus Lugo Jr. is a passionate community activist and a Democratic candidate running for the Arizona State Senate in District 23. With a strong background in community development and a commitment to representing the values and needs of his community, Jesus is focused on enacting progressive policies that bring meaningful change. He holds an MPA from GCU and has extensive experience in public service. Jesus is running to ensure that every voice is heard, every community is empowered, and to address critical issues such as mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness.

Role of Government in the Lives of Citizens

I believe the government should be a proactive force for good in the lives of its citizens. It should ensure the provision of essential services such as healthcare, education, and public safety, while also addressing pressing social issues like mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness. The government must uphold justice, safeguard freedoms, and promote the well-being of all individuals, especially the most vulnerable.

Representing Constituents with Opposing Views

To represent constituents with opposing views, I will engage in open and respectful dialogue, seeking common ground and understanding. It is crucial to listen actively, consider diverse perspectives, and find solutions that balance the needs and concerns of all community members. Transparency and empathy will be key in building trust and fostering a collaborative environment.

Top Three Policy Priorities for the Upcoming Term

Mental Health and Substance Abuse: Expanding access to mental health services and substance abuse treatment to ensure comprehensive care for all residents. Affordable Housing and Homelessness: Implementing policies to provide affordable housing options and support services to address and prevent homelessness. Economic Growth and Sustainability: Promoting sustainable economic growth by supporting local businesses, investing in infrastructure, and encouraging innovation.

Proposed Solutions for Managing Immigration

To manage immigration, I propose a compassionate and pragmatic approach that includes:



Creating a clear and fair pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Collaborating with federal and local governments to address the root causes of migration and support immigrant communities.

Tackling Affordable Housing

To address affordable housing, I will:



Advocate for increased funding for affordable housing projects and rental assistance programs.

Encourage public-private partnerships to develop affordable housing units.

Implement policies that prevent displacement and support renters and homeowners.

Role of the Media in Keeping Politicians Accountable

The media plays a crucial role in holding politicians accountable by providing accurate and timely information, investigating misconduct, and offering a platform for public discourse. A free and independent press is essential for a healthy democracy and informed citizenry.

Strategy for Responding to Public Concerns and Criticisms

I will implement a strategy of active engagement, transparency, and responsiveness. This includes regular town hall meetings, open office hours, and utilizing digital platforms for real-time communication. By being accessible and accountable, I can address concerns and criticisms effectively.

Gathering Feedback from the Community

To gather feedback, I will:



Conduct regular surveys and polls to understand community needs and priorities.

Establish advisory councils and focus groups representing diverse community sectors.

Maintain an open-door policy for direct communication with constituents.

Supporting Local Businesses and Entrepreneurs

I will support local businesses and entrepreneurs by:



Providing access to resources and funding opportunities.

Streamlining regulatory processes to make it easier to start and grow businesses.

Promoting local products and services through community events and initiatives.

Critical Infrastructure Investments for Arizona’s Prosperity

Key infrastructure investments include:



Modernizing transportation networks to improve connectivity and reduce congestion.

Expanding broadband access to ensure digital inclusion for all residents.

Investing in renewable energy projects to promote sustainability and resilience.

Addressing Misinformation and Fake News During the Campaign

To combat misinformation and fake news, I will:



Promote fact-based communication and transparency in all campaign materials.

Engage with reputable media outlets and fact-checking organizations.

Educate the public on identifying and reporting misinformation.

Position on Voter Rights and Access to the Polls

I strongly support protecting and expanding voter rights to ensure that every eligible citizen can participate in the democratic process. This includes:



Advocating for policies that make voting more accessible, such as mail-in ballots and extended early voting periods.

Opposing any measures that disenfranchise voters or create unnecessary barriers to voting.

Ensuring that voter registration processes are straightforward and widely available.

Understanding of SW Arizona’s Agriculture Industry

Southwest Arizona's agriculture industry is a vital component of the state and regional economy. It provides significant employment opportunities, contributes to food security, and supports various related industries. Ensuring the sustainability and growth of this sector is crucial for economic stability and development.

Other Issues/Concerns

As a candidate, I am committed to addressing issues such as environmental protection, public safety, and social justice. I believe in creating inclusive policies that reflect the diverse needs of our community and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive. By working together, we can build a more equitable and prosperous future for all.