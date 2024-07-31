Who's leading in city council races in Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton?

Tuesday was primary election day in Yuma County and Arizona.

It was a disappointingly low turnout with only about 17 percent of eligible voters countywide. Of course, results are not final.

If a candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote, they would get an automatic seat. No candidate has that yet.

All results are as of Wednesday afternoon.

In Yuma, there are five candidates for three seats. Former councilwoman Karen Watts is leading with about 26 percent of the vote, followed by Councilman Chris Morris with 23 percent and Mark Martinez with 19 percent. Martin Garcia has 16.3 percent of the vote and Brannick Harris has 16.18 percent.

In San Luis, there are nine candidates for three open seats. Lizeth Servin is leading with 13.75 percent. Next are Councilman Luis Cabrera with 13.27 percent and Ruben Walshe with 12.39 percent. After them are James Allen Jr. with 11.97 percent, Jorge Villicana with 11.25 percent, Joe Diaz with 10.95 percent, Esteban Rosales with 10.89 percent, Antonio Carrillo with about 9 percent and Jarmy Rodriguez with 6.66 percent.

In Somerton, Councilwoman Martha Gonzalez is leading with about 29 percent, followed by councilmen Luis Galindo with 27 percent and Jesus Roldan with 26 percent. Challenger Victor Lozano has about 18 percent. There are three open seats.

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from candidates in San Luis and Somerton.

In Wellton, Ralph Davidson is leading with about 28 percent of the vote, followed by Council Member Michelle Jones with 23 percent, Larry Killman with 19 percent, Jim Sampson with 18 percent and Greg Attaway with 12 percent.

Stay tuned to KAWC for official results as they become available.