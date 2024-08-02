Young Voter Series: Rep. Michele Peña on entering politics and finding a voice

KAWC Student Newsroom reporters spent the summer exploring the opinions of young voters about how they engage with the voting process and elections.

The newsroom also spoke with area leaders, representatives of national voting advocacy organizations, and local party officials to hear how they reach out to young voters and address their concerns.

They also asked guests to talk about the first time they voted and why it was important to them.

Elais Alvarez spoke with State Rep. Michele Peña, who is wrapping up her first term in the Arizona House and running for a second in 2024 elections.

Peña moved on the November General Election ballot following the recent July 30 Arizona Republican Primary.

Peña tells Alvarez her move into politics was unexpected given her upbringing and religious traditions. She says she found her voice when she became concerned about her children's education.

Peña talks about overcoming shyness to become a leader and creating a new tradition of engagement for her children and young people thinking about voting.