Young Voter Series: Rep. Michele Peña on entering politics and finding a voice

KAWC | By Elias Alvarez,
Lou Gum
Published August 2, 2024 at 1:08 PM MST
Rep. Michele Peña talks about pushing back on tradition to enter politics and what she teaches her daughters about political engagement.
Michele Pena for Arizona State House!
KAWC Student Newsroom reporters spent the summer exploring the opinions of young voters about how they engage with the voting process and elections.

The newsroom also spoke with area leaders, representatives of national voting advocacy organizations, and local party officials to hear how they reach out to young voters and address their concerns.

They also asked guests to talk about the first time they voted and why it was important to them.

Elais Alvarez spoke with State Rep. Michele Peña, who is wrapping up her first term in the Arizona House and running for a second in 2024 elections.

Peña moved on the November General Election ballot following the recent July 30 Arizona Republican Primary.

Peña tells Alvarez her move into politics was unexpected given her upbringing and religious traditions. She says she found her voice when she became concerned about her children's education.

Peña talks about overcoming shyness to become a leader and creating a new tradition of engagement for her children and young people thinking about voting.
Tags
News KAWC Young Voter SeriesElection 2024Legislative District 23Arizona elections
Elias Alvarez
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
