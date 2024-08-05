© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Somerton, San Luis mayors join others in Arizona to endorse Harris for President

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 5, 2024 at 12:01 AM MST
Somerton Mayor Gerardo "Jerry" Anaya
City of Somerton
Somerton Mayor Gerardo "Jerry" Anaya

The mayors of Somerton and San Luis joined other elected officials in Arizona to formally endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya and San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel formally announced their endorsements on July 29.

In a released statement, Mayor Anaya said “Vice President Kamala Harris is the most qualified and experienced person to beat Donald Trump and take on the issues communities like Somerton face. I trust her to meet the needs of border cities and towns without taking advantage of us for her own political gain, like her opponent. Under her leadership, the Biden-Harris administration got us closer to comprehensive immigration reform than we’ve been in years. I know that with her in the White House, we’ll actually see the changes we need.”

In a statement, Mayor Riedel said “Vice President Kamala Harris is the leader that Arizona and our country needs right now. She’s incredibly capable. She’s the fighter Arizona families deserve. She will make our economy stronger, and make sure it’s working for working families. I trust she’ll take on the issues at the border head on and work with anyone she needs to get the job done.”

Anaya and Riedel were joined in their endorsements by 19 current and former mayors in Arizona, including Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, who grew up in Somerton's La Mesa neighborhood and Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles.

Harris will visit Phoenix Friday with her vice presidential nominee, who was expected to be announced by Tuesday.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
