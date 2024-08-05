Somerton, San Luis mayors join others in Arizona to endorse Harris for President

The mayors of Somerton and San Luis joined other elected officials in Arizona to formally endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya and San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel formally announced their endorsements on July 29.

In a released statement, Mayor Anaya said “Vice President Kamala Harris is the most qualified and experienced person to beat Donald Trump and take on the issues communities like Somerton face. I trust her to meet the needs of border cities and towns without taking advantage of us for her own political gain, like her opponent. Under her leadership, the Biden-Harris administration got us closer to comprehensive immigration reform than we’ve been in years. I know that with her in the White House, we’ll actually see the changes we need.”

In a statement, Mayor Riedel said “Vice President Kamala Harris is the leader that Arizona and our country needs right now. She’s incredibly capable. She’s the fighter Arizona families deserve. She will make our economy stronger, and make sure it’s working for working families. I trust she’ll take on the issues at the border head on and work with anyone she needs to get the job done.”

Anaya and Riedel were joined in their endorsements by 19 current and former mayors in Arizona, including Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, who grew up in Somerton's La Mesa neighborhood and Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles.

Harris will visit Phoenix Friday with her vice presidential nominee, who was expected to be announced by Tuesday.