Yuma Democrats say voter engagement starts early

Xanthe Bullard is chair of the Yuma County Democratic Party.

Bullard speaks with KAWC Student Reporter Elias Alvarez about her first voting experience and how it sparked an interest in making sure everyone has access to the ballot.

"We're trying to reach them before they actually turn 17 or are able to register to vote." Xanthe Bullard, Yuma Democrats

Bullard says one of her passions is voter education and helping voters make informed choices.

This year the party has targeted young voters with a mail campaign to establish connection and kickstart a long-term sustainable relationship. Like some national organizations the goal is to create a network of connected potential voter to share information and mobilize.

Bullard says parents sometimes bring their kids to party events, so they’ve started promoting the idea that campaign and election events are for everyone in the family, even young people not yet of voting age.

Yuma Democrats also partner with other voting and advocacy organizations, sharing intern and volunteer opportunities for young people. They’ve also held “action summits,” events to encourage political engagement that include tips for how to engage with local leaders.

"You have a voice outside of just the ballot box. You can still influence these folks throughout the year, or throughout their term in office." Xanthe Bullard, Yuma Democrats

Bullard says creating a culture of voting starts young and includes activities and involvement outside of coting. She says she has seen grassroots change in Arizona and young people need to see how it takes place and that they have a role to play.