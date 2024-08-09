© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Inviting young voters into Democracy

KAWC | By Mack Schwitzing,
Lou Gum
Published August 9, 2024 at 3:29 PM MST
Young voters need help understanding the process and want politicians to listen to their concerns.
Empowering the youth vote is the goal of NextGen America. With registration and mobilization efforts focused on states they've identified as key to 2024 elections, including Arizona.

Tia Yap is State Director for NextGen Arizona. Yap tells KAWC Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing that organizing young voters takes a multi-tiered approach, beginning with "boots on the ground" activities that meets young voters "where they are at."

"We need everyone to share their voice by casting their ballot at the ballot box in order to make some change." Tia Yap, NextGen Arizona

That includes voter registration drives on college campuses, voter education initiatives to help voters find information about the voting process and to make informed decisions.

While the organization has focused projects on Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, they've also mobilized an expansive text and social media network nationwide to connect young voters and communicate with them easily.

The organizations web page notes it made over 1.5 million calls to mobilize for the 20222 midterm elections and built a network of over 180 million voices.

"What it really comes down to is hearing us off the ballot box. That's where we can really show our power in numbers as young people." Tia Yap, NextGen Arizona

Yap says many young voters are not aware of elections this year, what is on the ballot, and how to vote. Besides voter education, they say they want politicians to listen to them and their concerns.

Yap says the economy and action on climate rank highly among the issues young voters are most concerned about.
