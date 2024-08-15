A plan to save Colorado River water could come with big costs, both financial and environmental

State and federal leaders are under pressure to cut back on water demand in the Southwest as climate change shrinks supplies. California’s Imperial Irrigation District, which has a larger allocation of Colorado River water than any other farming district or city between Wyoming and Mexico, has ended up in the crosshairs as a result.

“IID has cleared enormous hurdles to make this deal happen,” JB Hamby, Imperial’s vice chairman, wrote in a press release. “There is no excuse for inaction anywhere along the river.”

In 2023, farmers in the Imperial Valley told KUNC that payments were the only way to get them to use less. That message has landed with policymakers too. The federal government set aside $4 Billion for Colorado River work, and a sizable portion of that has been directed specifically at programs that incentivize farmers to reduce their water use. Those programs have already spent big in the Imperial Valley and other faraway farm districts .

But as money flows to the Imperial Valley, environmental and health advocates want to make sure there’s enough set aside to stave off negative impacts of bringing less water to the area.

Changes to Imperial Valley water use are virtually inseparable from changes to the Salton Sea.

It’s a giant lake on the Valley’s north end, and it’s mostly filled with runoff from nearby farm fields. As the valley’s farmers use less water, the Salton Sea will continue to dry up, reducing habitat for the flocks of migratory birds that stop there and producing dust storms that increase the risk of asthma and other respiratory diseases among the valley’s residents.

Nataly Escobedo Garcia, water policy coordinator at the Leadership Counsel for Justice & Accountability, co-signed a July letter asking the federal government to go further in protecting wildlife and air quality as it works on water cutbacks near the Salton Sea.

“We completely believe in conserving that water,” she said. “We want to make sure that we have a healthy system, because we also depend on the Colorado River water system. But given the amount of funding that's available to do this conservation, we don't see why some of that can't go towards these direct impacts that communities are going to feel.”

Some critics of the conservation plan’s rollout said the process was rushed, and didn’t allow enough time for public comment on its impacts to the environment. The conservation agreement was inked about five hours after the federal government released its Environmental Assessment.

“You had ample time to do a full environmental impact report, which our community deserves,” Eric Reyes, executive director of local nonprofit Los Amigos de la Comunidad, said at the Imperial Irrigation District board meeting on Tuesday.

“My disappointment overflows,” he said. “The public needs to be informed, we need to be engaged, and this is not the way to do it, at the last second.”

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation. KUNC is solely responsible for its editorial coverage.