Yuma Regional Medical Center opens new pharmacy in Foothills

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 26, 2024 at 1:13 AM MST
Foothills Medical Center of Yuma Regional Medical Center
Vincent Czyzewski/Fallbrook Photography
/
Vincent Czyzewski
Foothills Medical Center of Yuma Regional Medical Center

Yuma Foothills residents and those who work and do business there have another option when looking for a pharmacy.

Last week, Yuma Regional Medical Center officials announced they opened a pharmacy in the YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza.

YRMC officials said they are partnering with ProxsysRx, who will own and manage the YRMC Foothills Pharmacy.

Through a survey taken every three years, YRMC officials said they found that a common theme in past assessments was the necessity for more healthcare options in East Yuma County. They say that resulted in the Foothills Medical Plaza and the new pharmacy services.

YRMC officials said their Foothills pharmacy will include a drive thru lane and free mail-to-home service. The locations hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza is located at 11351 E South Frontage Road in Yuma.

YRMC is an underwriter for KAWC.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
