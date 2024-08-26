Yuma Regional Medical Center opens new pharmacy in Foothills

Yuma Foothills residents and those who work and do business there have another option when looking for a pharmacy.

Last week, Yuma Regional Medical Center officials announced they opened a pharmacy in the YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza.

YRMC officials said they are partnering with ProxsysRx, who will own and manage the YRMC Foothills Pharmacy.

Through a survey taken every three years, YRMC officials said they found that a common theme in past assessments was the necessity for more healthcare options in East Yuma County. They say that resulted in the Foothills Medical Plaza and the new pharmacy services.

YRMC officials said their Foothills pharmacy will include a drive thru lane and free mail-to-home service. The locations hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza is located at 11351 E South Frontage Road in Yuma.

YRMC is an underwriter for KAWC.