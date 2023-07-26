Yuma Regional Medical Center opens Foothills Medical Plaza

Yuma Foothills residents will have more medical options with the new Yuma Regional Medical Center Foothills Medical Plaza opening today.

YRMC officials say the two-story facility will offer emergency services, primary care, pediatric care, women’s health services, podiatry and imaging services.

Ambulatory clinics will open for patients on July 31. A retail pharmacy is set to open in August.

"We're finally going to be able to provide the emergency services that the community needs, especially out here in the Foothills area," said Rafael Villegas, the emergency department director for the YRMC Foothills campus. "We're prepping the whole department to be up and running and provide (to serve) any type of emergency (care) anyone would need."

Victor Calderón/KAWC / Left to right: Breanna Caraway, administrative director of emergency room services and trauma; Kieren Kaveney Lupo, emergency medicine physician and Rafael Villegas, emergency department director for the Yuma Regional Medical Center Foothills Medical Plaza.

Villegas added that the new ER department will cut down on travel time for Foothills residents and those who need services in eastern Yuma County. That should also reduce wait times at the main hospital.

YRMC is an underwriter for KAWC Colorado River Public Media.

Victor Calderón/KAWC / Left to right: Margarita Estrada, Michael Smazal, medical lab assistants and Amy Duarte, medical lab tech lead at the new Yuma Regional Medical Center Foothills Medical Plaza.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on Yuma Regional Medical Center services and programs and other medical organizations in Yuma and La Paz counties.